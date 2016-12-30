2017 Houston Boat Show

Mark your calendars!

The largest indoor show for outdoor sports in America is coming to NRG Center, January 6-15, 2017. It’s the 2017 Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Super Show!

Friday: January 6th, 1 PM – 8 PM

Sat-Sun: January 7th-8th, 11 AM – 8 PM

Mon-Tues: January 9th-10th, 11 AM – 8PM

Wed-Thur: January 11th-12th, 1 PM – 8 PM

Friday: January 13th, 1 PM – 9 PM

Saturday: January 14th, 11 AM – 9 PM

Sunday: January 15th, 11 AM – 5 PM

Admission for Adults – $12.00 | Children ages 6 – 12 – $5.00 | Children 5 and under are FREE.

CASH only at the ticket windows. $12.00 Per Day for Onsite Parking – CASH Only

With the Spotlight on over 1,000 Boats and RVs, plus 100’s of Fishing, Sport, Travel and Outdoor Gear, along with Art Exhibits, there are great surprises for the whole family. The Boat Show is the place to go to get the greatest deals on new boats and boating gear and to learn about the latest in marine technology and maintenance.

Keep your kids entertained by visiting the kid’s build-a-boat, build-an-engine, paint-a-boat, bungi jump, inflatable slide and bumper boat attractions. Make sure your kiddos don’t miss the boat show annual Fish-O-Rama tradition. Fish-O-Rama is a great opportunity to introduce kids to the challenge of fishing. Anglers can decide to take their catch home with them or just take home their fishing story. The tanks are stocked with rainbow trout and the poles are baited and ready for the big catch.

Remember to visit our advertisers Hook Spit Fishing Gear, Ron Hoover, The Nautic Group and Safe Floor, LLC for incredible deals.

As always we would like to thank our pro writer’s who take their time to offer up expert fishing tips: Cassie Willis, Craig Lambert, Jeffrey Acosta, Galveston Bay Foundation, Dean Muckleroy, Mark Franklin, Mark Talasek, Tobin Strickland, Mike Meza, Michael ‘Sharky’ Marquez, Brian Joseph Spencer and legal adviser Attorney Weston Prescott Ray. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our advertisers: The Nautic Group, Hook Spit, Serious Tackle, Bacliff Builders Supply (Ace Harware), OJ’s Marine, Avid Anglers Jewelry Design, Fisherman’s Motel, Tran Sport Boats Inc, Gulf Coast Palapas, Cowboy’s Wild Game Washer, Spotless Services, Advanced Marine Service, LLC, Blackburn Marine, SafeFloor and Ron Hoover RV & Marine Galveston. Without them, this magazine would not be possible.

Remember to visit and shop with our advertisers and please make sure you ask for your Coastal Angler discount upon purchase.

Read us online. Click on our ‘advertiser’s ads’ and go directly to their web site.

Tight lines and we wish each and every one of you a prosperous and Happy New Year!

The Mowry Sisters – Chanci & Michelle

Facebook – Coastal Angler Magazine Texas