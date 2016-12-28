Happy New Year everyone!! Fishing in Upstate NY is going to be fantastic in 2017, and we are off to a great start. The Salmon River along with other tributaries are flush with steelhead and the NYS Winter Classic is on!!

The snow and cold weather have been a blessing for our fishing, with the snows and thaws came rising water levels for our streams to fill with water and chrome steelhead. Cold weather brought some early ice enthusiasts out, and conditions have started so much better than last, ensuring an exciting Ice-fishing season.

The NYS Winter Classic www.nyswinterclassic.com has just begun and we will be having daily updates and fishing reports on our brand new website www.theanglermag.com/upstate-ny. Improvements and additions are on-going and we invite our readers to suggest additions by text to frankie at 518-898-6484 or e-mail to frankie@theanglermagazine.com. With our start, plus your input with additions from our field experts and advertiser’s vast data base’s, we can create the ultimate source for UPSTATE NY FISHING!! If you want yours or an interesting video on our site, simply text or e-mail it to us. It will be up there that day if it makes the cut.

We are very active on both Instagram and Facebook. Expect more giveaways, promotions, and social-linking on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/theanglermagazineupstateny. Our Instagram page at www.instagram.com/theanglermagazineupstateny offers the best Upstate NY photos that we compile. JP Ross Fly Rods will be featured on our first Instagram contest.

Enter to win by sending your fishing photos to The Angler Magazine at frankie@theanglermagazine.com or text to (518) 898 – 6484. On January 10th, we will post all fishing photos at www.instagram.com/theanglermagazineupstateny. On Jan.10th, we will be posting readers best 25 photos that we compile this month and will post our favorite 25 to our Instagram Page on Jan. 10.

On Jan.13th at 5 pm, the top 2 photos based on Instagram likes both win a “Adirondack Burl Wood Fly Box”.

JP Ross www.jprossflyrods.com is a local Utica fly-fishing powerhouse who is offering The Angler readers a $50 off discount on all their custom fly rods, use promo code; anglermag. JP Ross will also be hosting a special fishing get together, “Bugs & Beer 6” at The Tailwater Lodge on January 6-7, www.tailwaterlodge.com. Many are enjoying the opulent accommodations by staying overnight and fishing The Tailwaters great stretch on The Salmon River. Go to JPRoss Facebook page for special pricing and details at https://www.facebook.com/jprossandcompany.

There is so much going on, and its only January.

Happy New Year!!

–The Upstate NY Angler Magazine Team