It’s Hard To Imagine… But Paddlefest 2017 Just Got Better!!

That’s right. The huge festival of Paddlesports that happens each May in Upstate NY, just got better because you can enter a kayak fishing derby and circuit. Mountainman Outdoor Sporting Company each year finds a way somehow to make Paddlefest a bigger, more family friendly event. Both the Saratoga Springs Paddlefest on May 6-7 and the Adirondack Paddlefest in Old Forge May 19-21 will feature the initial events for the NY Capital Region Kayak Bass Fishing contests. Not only is Paddlefest AMERICA’s largest on-water Paddlesports sale, now you can leave there as the king or queen of this huge event by winning one of these initial contests.

At Paddlefest you can get the expert advice and test out the products on-site, so you can compare and $AVE BIG, buy your craft, and get yourself involved in the fun sport of Kayak Bass Fishing. The ease of entry to become a big-time Bass competitor via the Kayak circuit is very realistic. Local angler Brian Baulsir found this out first hand by competing in events in Central New York, placing well and qualifying for the 2017 National Kayak Bass Fishing Championship on the famed Kentucky Lake.

Last year Brian won 2 Kayaks at both Paddlefest Kayak contest. Since Brian did so well, it motivated him to launch the Capital Region events, and Mountainman being a great sponsor of local events offered to host Brian’s and Capital District’s initial events during Saratoga and Adirondack Paddlefest. We are urging The Angler readers to help Brian make his efforts successful by joining this contest, here’s an invitation from Brian…