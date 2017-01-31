Harris Chain Forecast – February

Winter bass fishing on the Harris Chain of Lakes is heating up nicely. As of this report there have been a couple significant cold snaps that have triggered an early wave of spawning activity and staging for the spawn of largemouth bass. Anglers have landed numerous fish in the six to eight pound range and many stringers of other smaller bass. Largemouth have been hitting live shiners, Texas-rigged worms, lipless and square billed crankbaits, spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and topwater baits like the devils horse and various frog imitations.

Of the nine lakes on the chain anglers have been primarily focusing on Dora, Eustis, Harris, Little Harris and Griffin. By the next full moon in early February the spawn will be in full swing. There are several high profile bass tournaments scheduled for the chain this winter and spring including the Bassmaster Southern Open, an FLW event in early March and an open Big Bass competition.

In addition to bass anglers have been landing some sunshine bass, pickerel (jacks) and bowfin (mudfish). The pan fish bite has also picked up on the Harris Chain. Specks (crappie) and sunfish are being taken on small jigs and minnows.Anglers should be aware of new bass fishing regulations that went into effect last July and special regulations on crappie caught in Lake Griffin.

Captain Mick Maynard is a fully insured 100 Ton US Coast Guard Master Captain and guide. He fishes Central Florida lakes from November through mid-April and Lake Champlain in New York and Vermont from mid-April through November. The Captain offers four-hour, six-hour and marathon (sun up to sun down) trips scheduled to take advantage of low light hours when the Florida strain bass bite is optimal. Visit Captain Mick at www.LargemouthCentral.com or his Facebook page, Fishing The Harris Chain of Lakes, Florida.