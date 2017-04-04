Harris Chain Forecast – March Copy

The bite has been on and off for both bass and crappie on the chain of lakes. Some good catches have been coming on or around the New and Full moon phases. It seems that they bite better 2 to 3 days before the moon phases or for several days just after.

The bass spawn has been a little slower this year due to the mild winter we are having. Get out on the water in between the fronts on the second or third day after it passes for the best results. The bass have been staging in the deeper grass edges along eel grass beds or in the lily pads close to the spawning areas. The mouths of canals, both ends of Dead River, Haynes Creek, 9th Street area, and Little Lake Harris have all been good places to check. Lipless crank baits, chatter baits and swim baits have all been producing bites. Once you get a bite or two in the same area slow down and work through the same area with a Junebug or Black-blue trick worm or senko style worm texas rigged or wacky style.

Check the canals during moon phases for the buck bass and big females as they push up into those areas when they are ready to lay their eggs. Some huge bass have been caught in the recent Bassmaster Southern Open and the Oakley Big Bass tournament that were on the Harris Chain. The FLW Tour bass event is also on the chain March 9th to the 12th.

The crappie bite has been good, with some days better than others. The recent full-moon phase did have several days when they were up shallow and really biting. Most are coming on Ron’s Zip Jigs, Road-Runners tipped with a minnow, or just a plain live minnow. Eustis, Little Lake Harris and Lake Dora have all been producing limits when the bite is on.

Report by Capt. Mick

