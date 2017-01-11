Head Boats By: Paul Presson

Head boats (charter boats that can accommodate many anglers), also known as party boats have been around for generations. They’re a great alternative for anglers that don’t own boats and still want to go deep sea fishing.

If you’re looking for a good boat and have the time, check the docks as the boats come in. Watching the catches of the day and listening to passenger’s comments are great ways to choose a boat.

Keep in mind, every boat has bad trips, so you may want to observe for a couple of days. Also do some homework, go to their website and look at the history of the company and photos of the latest catches.

Once aboard, the rods, reels, tackle and bait are provided, but you can always bring your own. When bringing your own equipment, remember many operations do not allow braided line; it may cause cutoffs of other people’s lines. Most boats provide dead bait, but if you want to fish with live bait, boats can accommodate this by individual live wells or you can provide your own.

A majority of boats allow you to bring your own food, or you can eat from their galley. Don’t expect gourmet food, but when you’re fishing hard, their burgers are hard to beat. Meal tickets may be available for purchase in advance – it depends on the circumstances.

Evaluating your skill level, “sea legs” and the fish you want to catch are important factors in determining the length of the trip. A six hour trip is great for a social get together, but your stringer may look pretty slim at the end of the day.

The length of the trip determines the distance, water depth and number of stops a captain will make. If you’re a novice, you won’t want to start out doing a 72 hour trip, 100 miles out is no place to find out that you get sea sick.

Choose a boat that has the amenities and rules that fit your needs. On overnight trips and longer, a working shower is a great way to cleanup and get ready for the next stop. Check the bunk situation for longer trips, is it inside and air conditioned?

Some party boats allow coolers with your own adult beverages and some don’t, check before your trip. If you’re drinking, pace yourself, you don’t want to be hanging over the rail “chumming” the whole trip

Be courteous, don’t be a “runner”, a person that sees another individual catch fish and picks up his/her gear and immediately tries to work their way into the action, they’re the worst. Don’t be that dummy that slams the lid to the bait well each and every stop.

Please, don’t be the one that sneaks a GPS aboard. Captains work hard for their numbers and this is just not acceptable!

There are a number of things you can do to make your trip more enjoyable; bring all the necessary gear, take the proper precautions to prevent sea sickness, purchase motion sickness patches or pills.

If you are allowed to reserve spots, as a general rule, reserve the stern. There’s more room and it can be advantageous for better fishing. If it’s first come, first serve, get there early.

These vessels have experienced captains and mates; they are the key to a successful fishing trip. They work very hard, show your appreciation and tip accordingly.

Whether you are looking for a social outing or an overnight adventure, head boats are the answer. They’re a great way to enjoy offshore fishing without the headaches of boat ownership!

Paul Presson, outdoor writer and published cartoonist. He has fished the coastlines of Tampa Bay for 28 years, land based, wade, kayak and by flats boat. If he is not writing, he is out on the water!

Photo Credit: Jason Goulet