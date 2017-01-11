Hernando County By: Capt. Joel Gant

With the holidays behind us and a new year starting, its a great time to reflect.

For me, sitting and listening to some Jimmy Buffett music and drinking a fruity adult beverage helps me to think of all the memories of this past year. This is the fishdaddy’s way of doing deep mediation.

I reminisce about the charters, the people I’ve met on these trips, the many fish we’ve caught and fishing situations we’ve experienced. Some of these experiences also include teaching a young angler (and many adults) about fish and how to fish. Afterwards I apologize for yelling so loud.

I think of all the friends I’ve made fishing, chartering and the great people I’ve met here in Hernando Beach. With a big smile, I raise my drink and toast this past year and thankful for the life I’ve been blessed with.

The gag grouper bite has been hit or miss. I recommend chumming a little, then dropping down. If there’s no action after a bit, change spots, sometimes you don’t have to move far to find them.

We’ve been getting some 30 inch plus fish on trips. The season closes on December 31st and we’re not sure when it will open right now.

Red grouper are being caught in deeper waters. There are still hundreds of stone crab traps out so keep an eye out not to run over them and end your day with a rope wrapped around your prop.

There has also been some kingfish being caught. This is a migrating fish so time is limited on these line screamers.

Inshore fishing has been good, look for redfish, trout and snook to move into shallow areas that may be spring feed. As the water gets cooler, these spring fed flats will be warmer than surrounding areas.

This is the time you can use large shrimp under a strike indicator. Try to read the waters, look for movement and wakes made by mullet.

Also look for small openings that could be small creek channels. Work all baits and lures slowly this time of year, the fish are cold and not overly aggressive this time of year.

I’m always looking for reports and pictures. You can email me or stop by my website and become a “FISHHEAD”.

Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family!

Capt. Joel operates Fishdaddy Charters out of Hernando Beach; he knows the local waters like the back of his hand and works both inshore and offshore trips. You can reach him at 352-279-1615 or visit his website, www.fishdaddycharter.com