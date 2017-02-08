Hernando County Report

For you die hard anglers that don’t mind the cold, there’s still some good fishing to be had!

The cold weather means that you may have to change up your tactics a little. One of the best ways to do this is to slow down your presentation. When you think you have, slow it down even more. Just think of it this way, fish get cold and don’t want to move around much or expend much energy.

If you’re bouncing a jig along the bottom, pause it a little longer between twitches. If you’re working a topwater or subsurface plug, slow the retrieve and see if this produces a few more bites. You will also notice the bite may be lighter, if you feel heaviness or a small tug; pause for a second then set the hook. When in doubt, set the hook.

It’s also the time of year to look for the convict fish, AKA sheepshead. With the colder waters these fish can be found anywhere there is structure, look around the rock piles, docks and channel markers.

I use a number one hook with a small weight and a piece of shrimp along with cut up shrimp for chum. Crabs and barnacles can also be productive baits. Using this strategy, you should have some nice sheep coming into the boat fairly quickly. The size limit is 12 inches and you’re allowed to keep 15 per person.

Other inshore species like trout, redfish, black drum and snook can still be caught in the backwater areas. In our area, fish around the oyster beds, mangroves and deeper holes, especially if they’re near a spring. With the colder water, they will migrate to these warmer areas.

The best bait to use is select shrimp, creek cubs and small crabs. If the bite is slow, try pinfish, cut bait (pinfish or mullet) or select shrimp under a bobber. For these applications I use 15 pound braid, 20 pound fluorocarbon leader, a small weight and a 4/0 circle hook.

Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family!

Capt. Joel Gant operates Fishdaddy Charters out of Hernando Beach, he knows the local waters like the back of his hand, and works both inshore and offshore trips. Check him out on Facebook, you can reach him at (352) 279-1615 or visit his website, www.fishdaddycharter.com