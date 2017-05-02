Hobe Sound Nature Center – SUMMER NATURE CAMP

MORE INFO:

The Hobe Sound Nature Center is accepting registrations for the SUMMER NATURE CAMP for children ages 6 to 12. The program is designed to acquaint your child with the natural world around them. Live native wildlife presentations, nature crafts and games, netting in the Indian River and much more are included in the one week program.The camp is open to all students and will be held Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 12 noon. Five, week-long sessions are scheduled, beginning on June 12th. Children must have completed kindergarten and may register for one week only. Registration is $90.00 per student ($85.00 for additional siblings) and forms may be obtained by calling or visiting the Nature Center. They may also be downloaded from our website. Space is limited to only 30 students per week. Telephone: (772) 546-2067 or www.hobesoundnaturecenter.com.