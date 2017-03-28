Holiday Inn Express in Cicero, NY offers a whopping 15% discount to Fishermen with Promo Code: ILCORFIS. That’s quite a savings for a property that is a perfectly suited for anglers to relax and stay over close and conveniently located near to their favorite fishing lakes. Holiday Inn Express has installed parking power outlets to charge your boat and electronics, they have ample lot space and their parking lot is co-located with Gander Mountain in Cicero.

The Holiday Inn Express is located just minutes from Oneida Lake and its immediate proximity to I-81 make it a convenient drive to Lake Ontario, Pulaski and The St. Lawrence. The Holiday Inn Express Cicero wants to welcome you and make your fishing trip more affordable with a 15% discount and relaxing with a heated indoor pool and fitness center. Holiday Inn Express Cicero will be sponsoring a Tourney and Events schedule for the 2017 Tourney Season.

