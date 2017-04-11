Horseshoe Beach Fishing Report: 04/2017

April Horseshoe Beach

April is here my friends. That means higher tides, warmer water and the fish activity is going through the roof. This is one of my favorite times of year. The fish are moving out of the creeks and back out on the flats. The bait is everywhere and easy to find. If you have been wondering when the fishing was going to get hot, now is the time.

The redfish are going to be unbelievable. First thing in the morning I will pick up a Mirrolure topwater plug and through it until about 9 or 10 until the sun gets up. Once the bite has gone sub surface I like to pick up a Zman diezel minnow or paddler z rigged weedless on an ez keeper hook or on a new fish head jig head. A gold spoon by Aquadream is also a great option. Find the mullet schools or white bait and you will find the redfish. I like to spend most of my time just south or south west of Pepperfish Key. Stuart Point and the surrounding area will hold good numbers.

The trout will be back out on the flats as well. Look for them in the three foot range. I prefer a Mirrolure Mirrodine this time of year. This suspending twitch bait will produce great numbers. If the bite is a little slow pick up a Zman trout trick rigged on a trout eye jig head and bounce the bottom. A live shrimp under a popping cork will be the fail safe.

Pay attention this time of year in the deeper sections of the flats and on the channel markers too. The cobia will be starting to show up. I like throwing a Zman mag swim or a live pinfish in front of one of these brown bombers. Make sure you have some beefed up tackle, a redfish rig won’t get the job done on a bigger cobia.

If you are ready for an unbelievable day on the water give me a call or check out my new website www.floridaflatscharterco.com and book your trip. Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

Florida Flats Charter Co.