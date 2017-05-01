Fort Lauderdale Hospice Regatta 20th Anniversary

On Saturday, May 20, sailboats from throughout south Florida will gather off the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach to compete in the 2017 Hospice Regatta presented by Holman Enterprises. For years, this highly competitive sailing event has raised funds to support hospice care for patients and families coping with a life-limiting illness.

Your weekend on the water begins with our Skipper’s Meeting on Friday, May 19, at the Coral Ridge Yacht Club. Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, and raffles starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

On Saturday, May 20, racing begins with the first race signal at 11 a.m. To compete in the regatta, boat registration is $120. Following a day of racing, skippers, crew members, friends, family, guests and supporters of the 20th Annual Hospice Regatta will gather for the Post-Race Awards Dinner at the breathtaking Coral Ridge Yacht Club. Attendees will enjoy an evening of dancing and live music courtesy of the Will Bridges Band, savory cocktails, and a delectable meal. Fabulous prizes will also be up for grabs in our silent auction and raffle. Tickets for the dinner are priced at $75 per person.

There is even a way to support your favorite skipper and crew by participating in our Fundraising Challenge. Visit www.hobcf.org/regatta to learn how to get involved in the Fundraising Challenge. The coveted Diana Stephenson Fundraising Challenge Trophy will be awarded to the team or skipper that raises the most funds during the Post-Race Awards Ceremony and Celebration.

Hospice by the Sea and Hospice of Broward County Foundations are dedicated to raising funds to support the unfunded patient programs and services offered by Trustbridge which are not covered by Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance.

For more information on the Regatta weekend, contact the Foundation’s Director of Special Events, Lauryn Barry, at 561-494-6888 or lbarry@hpbcf.org.