Hunter Safety Courses Offered in 6 Counties

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties. (List follows.)

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Internet-completion Courses

The online Hunter Safety Course and Skills Day covers the knowledge, skills and attitude needed to be a safe hunter. Students should register for a hands-on Skills Day, then complete one of the acceptable online courses listed below. Prior to beginning the course online, you should register for a Skills Day.

Broward

April 1 (7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

April 8 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

April 23 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Monroe

April 23 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Okeechobee

April 8 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Hendry

April 1 (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Palm Beach

April 9 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Traditional Courses

The traditional hunter safety is a face-to-face, instructor led course covering the knowledge, skills and attitude needed to be a safe hunter and a hands-on Skills Day.

Miami-Dade

April 28 (6 – 9 p.m.)

April 29 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

April 30 (6:30 – 9 a.m.)

Palm Beach

April 8 – 9 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in West Palm Beach at 561-625-5122..

Florida Virtual School Outdoor Education

Florida Virtual School (FLVS®) is now offering high school students (grades 9-12) the ability to complete their Hunter Safety and Boater Safety certification while earning 0.5 credit for high school. The new FLVS physical education course is now available for free to Florida students.

Firearms Safety Certification and Online Course

This option is recommended for adults only who are Florida residents. If you have already completed previous firearms training, meeting one of the acceptable firearm training requirements listed on the application, you can receive a Florida hunter safety card by completing one of the online courses offered at MyFWC.com/hunting/safety-education/courses/, reading the current years hunting regulations and following the procedures outlined in the Application For Hunter Safety Certification With Previous Firearms Training. Please refer to the application to see which forms of previous firearms training documentation is acceptable.

