Hunter Safety Courses Offered in Three Counties

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in three counties.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Internet-completion Courses:

Broward

March 4 (7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

March 11 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

March 26 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Martin

March 26 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Palm Beach

March 19 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Traditional Course:

Palm Beach

March 18 & 19 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

The specific locations for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in West Palm Beach at (561)-625-5122.