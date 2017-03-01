Indian River Lagoon

Can you believe it? Spring is here, and so is another season of opportunities to catch fish along Florida’s Space Coast. During the month of March, anglers will have a wide variety of game fish to choose from.

During the early morning and mid morning hours, angers will want to fish along the flats. Throughout this area, fish such as trout or redfish will be in search of an easy meal. One of the best ways to attract one of these fish into biting is to use a noisy surface or sub surface lure. One of my favorite lures is Rapala’s X-RAP Saltwater Sub Walk (07). This lure is built to cast to a targeted area and still catch fish. It has a side to side swimming action just below the surface of the water. Also, it is slow sinking which allows anglers to fish the lure longer in a targeted area. One of the best ways to use this lure is when it is attached to a 7’ medium action spinning reel combo equipped with 20 pound test braided line and 15 pound test mono leader. Anglers will find that using this lure during calm conditions will best when fishing in 4 feet of water or less. During this time of year many of our trout can measure up to 20” and reds can measure above the legal slot size limit of 18 to 27”.

Also, anglers can experience some of the best explosive top water action in our region near the port. One fish that can do this is the jack Crevalle (Caranx hippos). Jacks typically feed on small bait fish at the surface of the water. A sure fire way to catch one of these fish is to use a noisy top water that has plenty of action such as Rapala’s Saltwater Skitter Walk. Attaching this bait to a medium action spinning reel combo equipped with 50 pound test braided line and 30 pound test mono leader will be a great way to bring one of these fish to the boat.

If you are in search of one of the best tasting fish that could ever come out of the frying pan than look no further than the sheepshead. Small jig heads tipped with shrimp or cut clams are a great way to get one of these fish to bite. You can typically find these fish feeding around bridge pilings, old boat docks, or other structure that is covered in barnacles. Anglers will find that having a little patience and fishing their baits as close to structure will increase their chances of catching one. Most of these fish should weigh two to three pounds. According to the FWC, sheepsheads have a minimum size limit of 12 inches and a daily bag limit of 15 per person.

Submitted By: Capt. Keith Mixon

Mixin’ Work With Play Fishing Charters

www.mixinworkwithplay.com

321-212-8484