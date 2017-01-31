Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – February

Inshore on the saltwater flats of the Mosquito Lagoon, good numbers of redfish and black drum have been easy to locate when conditions are calm and sunny, but getting them to eat artificial baits has been challenging. On the sunny mornings, it is not uncommon to find redfish and trout holding in the sandy potholes within the shallow flats where water temperatures raise faster. Additionally, warming water temperatures combined with sunny spring days and cleaner water make February one of the best months to sight fish for redfish, sea trout, and black drum on the lagoon flats. Also, now is the time to target tailing black drum in the Banana River Lagoon “No Motor Zone”. As we move further away from our extreme cold events, the redfish and drum should begin to feed and tail more readily.

On those windy days in February it is a great time to check out those freshwater fishing options on the St Johns River. Currently, the American shad run has been good, but not on fire. The shad run has started slow this year, but my best fishing last year was on the 15th of February, so it’s too soon to judge the magnitude of the run yet. Our average day has been running around a dozen fish, so I’m hoping it will improve. Lastly, the crappie bite has been on fire in the river stretches between the big lakes. Water levels are extremely low making the bait concentrations in the river very high. Also, Hurricane Mathew flood waters have changed the locations of sandbars in the main river, so please be careful when operating your vessel if you haven’t been to the river lately. Tight lines and good fishing! Captain Tom Van Horn, Mosquito Coast Fishing Charters. Visit www.irl-fishing.com or call 407-416-1187 to book your fishing excursion.