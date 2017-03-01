Inshore March Madness Fishing, by Capt. Terry Fisher

I consider ‘Inshore’ fishing my specialty but given the opportunity, I like to go ‘Offshore’ weather permitting and try my hand at reef fishing. It was a few weeks ago that my friend, Captain Denny Pelligrino of Cape Coral suggested that I accompany him and his friend, Tom Jabraham of Cape Coral to target grouper, lane snapper, porgy’s and whatever else we might come across, at proven locations within 10 to 20 miles out. It just so happened that I had a ‘down’ day and the weather forecast called for a warm and sunny day with a light, southerly wind. This was an opportunity that I could not pass up, even though my initial intentions for a day ‘off ‘ from chartering, was to clean and do light maintenance on my inshore fishing equipment.

Captain Denny recently purchased a new 28 foot Sailfish; Offshore-Center Console, with twin 300 Yamaha Outboards, equipped with the latest electronic equipment that Garmin has to offer, including radar. Being a recently approved fishing ‘Pro’ Staffer for Garmin, I was anxious to see his new GPSMAP 7612xsv in action as to functionality and clarity in locating structure and fish, not to mention ‘stealing’ a couple of his coordinates while he wasn’t looking! Upon agreeing to a next day departure location and time, I went to bed with anticipation of a pleasant day on the water without having to entertain, as Denny was procuring the baits and all other necessities (except beer) to insure a great day on the gulf!

Captain Denny is from New Jersey and ran charters there. He has owned a home here for over 5 years now and has utilized his time learning the waters, techniques, baits and equipment for locating and catching fish. He is a ‘die-hard’ fisherman. Reflecting back, I recall Denny hiring me to take him and his grandson, Jeremy Bernstein (now a student at Tampa University) fishing the backwaters. Denny had an offshore boat but was not familiar with SW Florida water tables. Water life here has little similarity to that of New Jersey but he seemed determined to find his way. Most any successful and experienced fishing guide from the northeast will at some point become frustrated, trying to adjust to SW Florida waters. I was about to find out how adjusted he had become because I knew how persistent and insistent he was about catching fish.

Captain Denny also was aware that I was looking to learn whatever I could in regards to locations and new techniques for when I take clients reef fishing, as ‘Captain for Hire’, on their vessels. I knew from reports and pictures that Captain Denny had found some success in adapting to fishing the gulf and I could use his help to improve what I do. Other than spending quality time with my friend, this was an opportunity for some fresh and valuable information.

An early morning departure with plenty of beer on board (I took my beer!), would afford us the opportunity to be on location before the tides began to move after the usual hour or so of slack. I am a firm believer that tides are a crucial factor for both offshore and inshore. Even though other fishermen do not agree, ‘fish the tides’ is the Motto I live by. Regardless of where on the planet I might fish, tides are my main focus!

We departed the dock for the mouth of the Caloosahatche River, headed for Redfish Pass (‘Pass’). His boat was as smooth as a Mercedes Benz, as it tamed the large of waves from other vessels while traveling at speeds of 50 plus miles per hour. Upon clearing the ‘Pass’, Captain Denny reported that the first stop would be 8 miles out to a location he has had good success. A seemingly effortless run got us there in short order. As ‘Captain for Hire’, I do not like going out too far, as many of my clients vessels have only on engine. The good news is that there are plenty of good locations with good structure to fish within an 8 mile run.

Upon arriving, I had the opportunity to observe the Garmin sonar in action. I was impressed. The view was clear and concise. The large 12” screen proved to be easy on the eyes. At times we would observe our baits in decent, working the bottom and the fish eating the baits. Lots of structure at the location and lots of small fish caught. After a couple of hours we headed west another 10 miles (18 miles offshore) to record some new numbers. This time we located serious structure and utilizing squid, squid wings, Pinfish and shrimp, were able to score Red Grouper, Porgy’s, Vermillion and Lane Snapper, not to mention a variety of other small fish. Captain Denny’s efforts have been well rewarded. He is definitely and ‘Offshore’ guy and knows where to go, has the right tackle, rigging and techniques for ‘FISHING SW FLORIDA GULF WATERS’. Being a good angler requires thought, effort and ‘time of the water’, even for an experienced fishing guide.

Anyone wanting to fish offshore will find that wind is the only factor to prevent a trip. During the next few months, larger reef fish will inhabit the shallower gulf waters as the temperatures cool. Be cognizant of the wind direction and the velocity. I recommend nothing less that 4500 to 5000 spinning series reels with 20 to 30 lb. butt strength rods if serious about larger fish. Captain Denny likes Penn Carnage Rods with Penn Torque 30 Reels. Match with proper line size and small circle hooks to bait sizes. Use lighter 20lb. to 30lb. Fluorocarbon for more bites. Use 3oz. egg sinkers for feel and control. I place mine on the main line above a swivel and add a 2ft. leader or let the egg sinker slip freely up and down the leader to the hook (Knocker Rig). Dennis largely used a double hook rig with a weighted Spro Jig loaded with squid. On occasion, he caught two at a time with this technique. Use circle hooks when fishing reef species.

