Product Spotlight: Interlux Micron WA Boat Paint

Introducing Interlux Micron WA Boat Paint!

Micron WA (Water-Activated) is the newest addition to the AkzoNobel’s Interlux industry leading Micron Technology product range. It is a showcase antifouling paint that offers long-lasting, multi-seasonal protection in a water-based formulation. Micron WA combines powerful antifouling performance while reducing impact on the environment, leaving a smooth, clean hull. This paint is ideal for cruise, power and sailboats and suitable for all waters.

Using a novel paint technology called Water Activated Matrix, Micron WA delivers a crisp, vibrant color and uniform appearance to provide a striking, attractive finish, while at the same time efficiently releasing the active ingredients to deliver powerful antifouling performance.

More information is available at: www.yachtpaint.com/usa/diy/products/antifouling/micron-wa.aspx