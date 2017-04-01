An Intro To Paddleboard Fishing

By CAM Staff:

A stand-up paddleboard (SUP) is a fantastic way to access shallow flats. An SUP holds the same benefits as a kayak, as it has almost no draft and it’s small enough to explore thin winding channels. It’s also got something a kayak doesn’t have. Because it’s made to stand and paddle, the angler has an elevated position, which allows for a better view into the water. Whether your quarry is bonefish, tailing reds, cobia off the beach or even bedded bass in freshwater, that’s a huge advantage.

But SUP fishing is not something one should dive into headfirst, or one might literally take a dive with a bunch of expensive fishing gear. Many SUPs are designed to be stable enough to serve as fishing platforms, but practicing and getting good with your SUP is advised before you load it down with a cooler and fishing gear.

Any wind or wave action can make balance very difficult on a paddleboard. Trying to fish just exacerbates the problem. This issue can be alleviated with the addition of an aftermarket outrigger. And sitting while fishing, either on the board or on an attached cooler, helps. Many SUP anglers, however, choose to venture out only in calm conditions. Calm waters are better for seeing fish anyway.

Another benefit of an SUP for fishing is they are extremely quiet, allowing anglers to glide stealthily into position to cast without spooking fish. They are also very good exercise, which some anglers appreciate, and they are lightweight and pack easily. A kayak requires all sorts of straps to tie it to the roof of a vehicle. In many cases a shorter paddleboard will slide right into the back of an SUV.

On the water, if you’re good enough to hook a fish, there are some skills required to land it. Even smaller fish have the ability to pull an SUP. So, depending on the situation, the angler needs to be able to work the fish while also handling the paddle to manage the board’s movement. Storing the paddle in a loop of rope on your hip while fishing puts it in easy reach to do this, and it also allows the angler to quickly drop the paddle when it’s time to land the fish or have two hands on the rod and reel.

If the water is shallow enough, getting there on the SUP and then wading is a very good option. Just be sure to tie the board around your waist, and attach the paddle to the board securely. Losing the board or the paddle could put you in a very bad situation.

SUP fishing might not be a sport for everyone. But if you enjoy paddleboarding as well as fishing, there’s no reason not to bring the two together. You might just find there are some significant advantages to it.

