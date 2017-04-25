Irish Knots Fishing Mesico Bay Report

By Capt. Chris Yard

As we wrapped up our trip today on Easter weekend, water temperatures are starting to creep into the low forty-degree range, with some quality brown trout being caught! Both of our boats had bites today (Irish Knots & Lil Knots). We landed a dandy brown trout weighing in the mid-teens. Spoons trolled behind 1 or 2 color leadcores have been our go to. Yeck and Warrior spoons trolled at speeds ranging from 1.7 to 2.5mph (GPS) has been the best for us in typical spring patterns. The colors orange, green and chartreuse have been consistent. We have been working anywhere from 5 feet to 25 feet of water and it has continued to produce for us. Downriggers with long leads down 8 to 10 feet has been our second-best producer when working the deeper water range.

April Showers has been leading to murky water conditions and Browns being spread throughout Mexico Bay. The state launch at Mexico Point has been very active with lots of trailers and drift boats as well, working the shallows. More boat traffic in the skinny water can also tend to be a hurdle while trolling these spring browns! Put out your confidence spread, cover water and don’t forget to share the water with your fellow fisherman! Other boats have been targeting Lake Trout as well further offshore.

Good Luck fishing and follow Irish Knots Sport Fishing on Facebook and Instagram for up to date reports and pictures!