Islamorada Sea Horse Fishing Report

By Captain Rick

Sailfish season is in full swing down here. Lately, Sailfish have been caught in isolated sections of the reef and have not poured through in vast numbers “yet.“ Most charter boats have been catching them on daily outings.

With each passing cold front, more Sailfish appear along the Islamorada reef wrecks like the Eagle and Hi There. The preferred baits have been live ballyhoos, pilchards, sardines, cigar minnows, blue runners, threadfin herring, and goggle eyes. Fresh live baits like these have made a big difference when targeting Sailfish. Whether bump trolling or kite fishing, these fresh lively baits are the ticket to successful Sailfishing.

Along with Sailfish the King Mackerel, Cero Mackerel, Cobia, and Black Fin Tunas have been caught regularly. On occasion some Mahi and Wahoo have been caught along the edge of the Gulf Stream. Overall fishing has been good!

When the conditions have been correct the Yellow Tail Snapper have been cooperating at the Tarpon Hole, and Davis Reef. 90 feet of water has been the best depth for the Flag Yellow Tails. Fresh chunks of Bonita, and Shrimp with oat balls have almost guaranteed success. For example, conditions, current velocity and direction have everything to do with a successful catch. It is impossible to predict these conditions until you are out there fishing.

Islamorada Fishing Forecast:

More Sailfish and Kingfish action to come. With a little effort most days can hope to encounter other migratory species. The trick is to be prepared for everything and expect nothing. Lowering your expectations will ensure a more fun fishing adventure.

Islamorada Back country Report: Captain John Gargan, Russ Pello, and Jeremy Paffendorf have reported outstanding Spanish Mackerel fishing west of Sandy Key. In closer around the Everglades National Park: Sea Trout, Mangrove Snapper, Cocia, and occasional Snook have been cooperating. Jigs tipped with shrimp on light spinning tackle has been the most productive manner to catch fish lately. As conditions change and water temperatures fall, other tactics may apply. When the water temperature cools down sometimes fishing slower in deeper pockets of water with a more natural presentation of live pinfish or hole live shrimp will get more bites.

