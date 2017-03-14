Jenlis Announces New Tournament Series Fish’N Towel

The new Tournament Series Fish’N Towel is a professional grade fiber blended towel that features an attached carabineer clip. The versatile 16″x”16″ towel can be clipped to your belt loop making it easy to wipe your hands on the towel instead of your pants. It’s ideal for drying boat seats, cleaning windshields and general fishing tackle and boat care. Make your time outdoors more enjoyable with the original Fish’N Towel.

Features:

• Super absorbent, Fast drying, scratch free micro-weave composition

• Long-lasting. Rinse and reuse 1000s of times

• Available in Blue, Green, Red, Black, White, Yellow, & Pink

• 100% machine washable

• Ultra soft and lint-free