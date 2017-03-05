Jim’s Beer-Kissed Broiled Oysters

• Fresh Chesapeake Bay Oysters • Beer (Skunk)

First be sure to wash the oysters thoroughly. Next place them in a large pan and add one can of your stale beer that has been sitting in the garage for over a year to the bottom of the pan. Set your oven to broil with the oven rack close to the top.

Once at max temp put the tray of oysters on the top rack. You will want to broil them only for a minute or two just until the shells slightly open, then immediately pull them out.

These will not be exactly perfectly raw, but about as close as you can get and are delicious. A fast easy way to serve oysters that your friends and family will love!

