Jim’s Beer-Steamed Chicken Wings

by Jim Baugh

• Cheap Beer

• Cheap Chicken Wings

• Cheap Butter, unsalted

• Your favorite hot sauce for wings

Wings are my favorite and February is certainly a good time to enjoy these hot tasty delights. I had seen online the idea of par boiling or pre-steaming wings before frying to make them super crunchy. This I had to try and I am sure glad I did.

So since this was going to be a two stage process, then why not add an additional flavor profile. Beer! Yes I used cheap skunk light beer to steam the wings for about 12 minutes.

Next, pat dry the wings and place in the fridge until they have completely cooled. Next re-pat dry the wings then fry in a deep fryer or cast iron skillet until very brown. Finish the wings by tossing in your favorite sauces.

These no doubt are the best wings I have ever had and I have had enough wings to disable about a million chickens. The only thing to consider is that this does add about an hour to the overall preparation. That extra hour just build into the party time and your good to go.

A note on sauce, for traditional I use Franks Red Hot with butter and a dash of vinegar. For Asian style I use a mix of soy, fresh ginger, sesame oil, and garlic. For southern wings I simply season with salt pepper and a dash of bam spice. All wings are always cooked naked, never floured.

Remember my favorite saying from Top Gun I always tell my wife Donna “Ms 11”… “Never leave your wing man!”