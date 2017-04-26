Capt. Judy Offshore Fishing Report – April 24, 2017

April 24, 2017 – Offshore fishing report! Thanks for Reading!

This is a copy of a picture taken from 2017 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations. I suggest always having a copy of this booklet on board. It offers up some great fishing information and its easy reading! And heck who doesn’t like to read about fish?

Artificial reefs… Spanish Macks have arrived. Now they don’t jump at this time of the year, but they are certainly there. Let the feeding/diving birds show you the way… The best bait is the old time, ever popular, Clark Spoon! Drag it; stag it! And here’s another thing that you need to be aware of – the Spanish macks are being accompanied by juvenile king mackerel. Please pick up a copy of 2017 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations, which shows you how to know the difference! Spanish mackerel have to be 12 inches fork length to keep and king mackerel have to be 24 inches fork length to keep.

Please meet the Mike Maloney fishing team! I (Captain Judy Helmey) took them fishing and we had a blast! We caught a lot of Spanish and king mackerel! They kept the amount of fish that they were going to eat and released the rest! All on board helped with the rigging, putting out the baits, and reeling in the fish. They caught so many fish that I stopped counting since they weren’t keeping them, at 57! At this time we still had a couple more hours to fish! And you know they did too! Just a great bunch of fishermen making having a good time on the top of their fish catching list!

Captain Judy Helmey’s Miss Judy Charters with Sonny Foxworth Asheville, NC; Ashley Foxworth, Asheville, NC; Brittney Radin, Asheville, NC; and Patti Foxworth, Asheville, NC. Now, what did they catch? Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, little tunny, and blue fish! This fishing team got in step with the fish bite and never looked back! They kept what they wanted and released the rest!

Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charter is holding up Vicki Madden Delaware, Oklahoma just caught soon to be release redfish! As you can see it was a little rough, but that did not stop Vicki from catching her fish!

It was an offshore trophy redfish catching kind of a day! and did everyone catch a redfish? The answer is YES and some fishermen caught more!

Snapper banks

Bottom fishing for vermilion snapper, black sea bass, triggerfish, porgy, white grunts, and other bitters has been good. So if want to see some color in your cooler, keep this area a fishing try! The best bait to use is old school cut squid and fresh fillet fish! And grouper season opens on May 2, 2017, through December 31, 2017….not long now! And I have been catching a few gags and scamps! So, therefore, May is certainly going to be Stag a Gag month!

Gulf Stream

For those that want to go, I really don’t think that you are going to be catching disappointed! The Mahi Mahi, black fins, and Yahoo Wahoo are running! Now, all you have to do is catch them! And believe me when I say, “This area is a target rich environment for these fish!” Now you know it is time to go!

Thanks for reading!

