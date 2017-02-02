Kayak Fishing: February 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

February is a good time to target a lot of different species. From pompano, jacks and sheepshead around deeper cuts to snook, reds, flounder and trout along the mangroves and structure. Launching at Snook Island in Lake Worth gets you close to some great structure for snook. During this time the water is a lot colder than most of the year. When fishing the flats around mangroves, hit the water a little later in the day and target sand holes and areas with dark mud. These spots will warm quicker than surrounding areas and should be holding fish. Remember snook season opens February 1.

Offshore

The cobia will start to move into the beaches following rays, sharks and turtles. I like to have a DOA Swimming Mullet ready to pitch to them when spotted. Sailfish, small kings, wahoo and dolphin will also still be frequent catches in February. Look for these fish to be found from 90-120 feet chasing goggle eyes and blue runners. If live bait is not an option, try an artificial trolling lure like SeaLime Lures. These baits have great life-like action to entice the bite.

See you on the water!