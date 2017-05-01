Kayak Fishing Forecast – May 2017

Offshore kayak fishing in May has yielded some of the best blackfin tuna bites off Pompano Beach. The tuna bite will be hit or miss, but when it’s on you can be sure on landing a nice 25 to 30lb tuna off the yak. Big kingfish are moving in and most of the reports are shallow around 60 to 120 feet off Pompano. In May last year, my biggest kings were caught using google eyes with wire leader and a stinger rig in 80 feet of water. I like to include a small 1-ounce egg sinker if I’m fishing with 2 lines out. With an east wind, it’s ideal for catching some nice Mahi Mahi that will be in kayak range. You can catch a nice Wahoo early in the morning around this time of year at the mouth of the inlet on an outgoing tide. Make sure to have your lines in the water right at sunrise, which means your paddle out will be at dark so safety gear is essential and having a bright light on your safety flag is a must.

Some anglers wont even bring live bait and just vertical jig, which has become the staple of offshore kayak fishing here in South Florida. In May, amberjacks, nice snapper, big kings and tuna are the species you can bet on catching when weather permits. You might even get lucky with the occasional Wahoo. Vertical jigging has been the most effective way to landing these beasts. Doing a small drift from Pompano Pier to the lighthouse over deep wrecks will give you the best chance. I like to use a medium heavy rod with some backbone and a spinner spooled with braid. You always want to go with braided line for jigging. For braid the key is no stretch and plenty of strength. I go with 40lb braid tied to 40- 50lb mono leader straight to the vertical jig. Going over the deep wrecks, you’ll want to use a heavy jig to keep your presentation “vertical.” The faster you reel up the less chance you will get snagged.

