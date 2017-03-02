Kayak Fishing: March 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

Spring is in the air. We have had a much drier start to the year this year and clean water has been much easier to find. Snook, redfish and trout will still be along mangroves and in between docks. Focus your time on points in the mangrove line and docks with the most current. Throwing DOA shad tails and jerk baits will work well matching the hatch of glass minnows in the water.

Offshore

Fishing will start to pick up this month with larger kingfish and more mahi swimming through. The sailfish bite will continue to be good as well. Cobia in March has always been good for us. These fish will start to move from the beach to the reef line. Fishing Jupiter to Delray Beach reefs bouncing the bottom with jigs, sardines and pilchards are your best bets. Put your time in and you should find a few.

Freshwater

The last few cold fronts slowed things down a bit, but the peacock bass, largemouth and clown knifefish are still biting. Live shiners and/or shad are your best bets. All 3 of these fish will be looking for deeper water when the water temps get colder. Find the right depth and you will find the fish.

