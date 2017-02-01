KAYAK REPORT By Benton Parrott

The cold temperatures and tons of fresh water

are still around but hopefully that will be

improving soon! Finding fish are a little harder

with these conditions but they are still out there

if you know where to look. I have been going

deep to find some saltwater and some fish. My

best fish are coming from deep dead end canals

that have little to no water movement. Soft

plastics like the Saltwater Assassin sea shad and

MirrOlure softdines have been the money baits.

I fish the sea shads on a 1/8oz. pro-elite jig head

and let them fall slowly to the bottom. A slow

retrieve with small twitches should get a bite.

Same things when fishing softdines

or fatboys the key is to keep tension

so you can feel a strike but maintain a

slow steady pace. As always when we

get a few sunny days in a row don’t pass

up shallow flats near deep water that

the fish will come to feed. The shallow

water of the flats will heat up first and

get the fish that little extra boost to eat.

Soft plastics flutter bounced, top waters,

and twitch baits all produce reds and

trout on these sunny mornings. As

always we have a running tab on what’s

going on in the kayak community at

our Facebook page Kayak Fishing U.

Always dress for the water temperature

and not the air. One wrong move could spell

disaster if you aren’t prepared. Remember while

fishing from a kayak to always think safety. We

are low to the water and not always easily seen.

Keep a 360 degree light on at dark and low light

conditions, wear a PFD, keep hydrated, and let

someone know your float plan.

Benton Parrott

Hobie Regional Team /

Fairhope Boat Co.

Pro Staff Fishing Guide

dbparrott@bellsouth.net