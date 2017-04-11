Keaton Beach Fishing Report: 04/2017

Keaton Report April 2017

The Trout have been trying their best to come out of the long winter’s nap; but the weather just won’t quite hold and keep the water temps 70 + degrees like they want it to be. We have caught trout on live pinfish and live shrimp both under Back Bay Thunders on March 8 with a couple of reds caught on hard jerkbaits. Water temps will be down in the low sixties when I go tomorrow (today is March 13) due to a current cold front, our last of the year I hope.

Most of the trout have been in 3 foot with few coming from less and no keepers in over 4 feet. I suspect the general population of trout is still offshore (deeper than 5 feet) and waiting on the “call” to come in to less than 4 ft. haunts. We have also caught keeper trout on Assassin’s New Salty Snacks, on the Paul Brown Devils, the Paul Brown Soft-Dines and on MirrOdines.

The best of the hard plug fishing looks like it will be in April with hard jerkbaits like Bite-A-Bait fighters, Bomber Long As and Cordell Redfins bringing in good trout this month. Later in the month I would expect to catch trout and reds on stickbaits, such as Zara Spooks, Top Dog Juniors, Top Pups and She Dogs as water temps hold 70+ degrees overnight.

Reds have been scattered mostly and laying up around rocks and bars seeking where the warmth of the sun has warmed the shallows in these areas. We have caught them on Bite-A-Baits and on Soft Dines so far. April will see jig spinners, such as Thunder-Spins and Cajun Flash taking larger reds.

Strangely enough we were catching a Spanish Mackerel on each trip in February and early March so they may be downright plentiful in April if current trends hold true.

Looking forward to being able to catch fish on just most anything you wish to toss at them and April should hold that promise.

In the meantime…..Let’s Go Fishing!

