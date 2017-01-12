Kiawah Island – The Waller Report Oct 16

The

October is finally here! This month is my favorite month for inshore fishing. The weather is not as hot but is still pleasant. The waters are cooling off, and the fish are eating to gain weight for the lean winter months ahead.

Inshore, almost any fish can be caught in October. Sharks are still around for the first couple of weeks but are usually gone by the end of the month. Redfish, trout, flounder and other species can be caught using lures or live baits; and in the latter part of the month, bait stealers will be much less prevalent.

Sheepshead fishing will be really good this month on lower tides. You can catch some on high water, but the really consistent bite is when the barnacles and oysters are exposed on pilings. Fiddler crabs are the best bait to use, but you can also catch them with live shrimp or oysters. Knocking off a few oysters or barnacles for chum usually results in increasing the bite in your area. The chum will drift with the tide and bring the fish to your location. Do not overdo the chum, but put more down if the bite slows.

The last few years, we have found big redfish in the deeper waters during the month of October. Cut mullet or crab works well for baits. These are all breeder fish, so be careful handling them and do not use very light tackle so they can be returned in good shape.

Reef fishing is also really good this month. Black sea bass are always there, but sheepshead, black drum, red drum and other fish will be there also. The same gear and baits for inshore will work fine out there. We fish the nearshore reefs where the waters are not deeper than 50 feet. We use a 1-ounce barrel weight that is Carolina-rigged with a single 2/0 hook for most of our reef fishing. We always keep some bigger rods rigged with bigger leader and tackle just in case someone wants to try for sharks. Live shrimp will get the most variety of fish; but if you are wanting something different, change the bait to mullet, mud minnows or crab. Shrimp pattern artificials are also a good bait to use out there. Anchor over structure, drop straight down, and keep the lure or baits just off the bottom for best results.

