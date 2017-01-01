Kissimmee Chain

R ecent cold fronts have pushed the larger bass into shallow water and cover. However the unseasonable warm days have kept the majority of these lunkers offshore in deeper water while they are feeding on redfin shad and speckled perch. This makes it very difficult to catch these lunker bass when they are locked in on this pattern. For best results try trolling square-billed shallow diving crankbaits that run 3-5’ when casting. When these crankbaits are trolled they will reach depths of 6-8’ which puts it right in the middle of the strike zone. Black and silver or grey and white pearl are colors of choice.

For live baits try switching from live shiners to domestic shiners. Silver shiners are your best bet when trolling open waters offshore. Should a cold snap occur then resume your normal winter tactics.

Speckled perch fishing is at its finest at this time. On Lake Kissismmee jig the 7’ deep grassline at the crack of dawn and move out to deeper water as the day progresses. For jigging use a 1/16oz jig white or chartreuse with a white or chartreuse grub. For open water, try long lining trolling a white or chartreuse road runner in 10-12’ depths.

For you all-nighters try minnows on slipcork rigs set at 7’ depths. These tactics are producing some of the biggest slabs I have ever seen!

Submitted By: Capt Dave Ochs

Waters Edge Fish Camp

10730 Camp Mack Rd LakeWales, Fl

863-589-6295