Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Forecast – March

March is here, and spring is in the air on the Kissimmee chain of lakes. The bass are spawning just like they should be this time of year. As the water temperatures warm the bass are spawning out in deeper water in shallow depths up to 5 feet deep. Look for good sandy spawning areas. Put the trolling motor down and start hunting for beds. The key is to go right back to where you were catching bass in early February and just move out until you see the beds. Polarized glasses are a must. Open water hydrilla patches are holding good numbers of bass that have already spawned. Bait of choice is live wild shiners for big bass. Artificial baits of choice will be rattle traps in chrome and black color, plastic baits (senkos, jerk baits, speed worms) in watermelon red color have been hot! FWC just recently put new fish attractors out on Lake Toho. Everyone is waiting to see how productive they will become.

Crappies are finishing up the spawn in shallow water making their way out to open water. Fish the pads and reeds that are clean with no hydrilla. Minnows on a gold hook work best. Start looking for shell cracker beds in 2 feet of water. Sandy areas are best. The blue gill will also start spawning on the full moons when the water temps are warming. Another good place to look will be the canals where there is running water. Walk along the banks and look down to find beds on the edges. A good pair of polarized sun glasses is as important as the fishing rods you use.