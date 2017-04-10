Ladies Fishing Weekend on the North Mills

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission is offering a women-only fly-fishing weekend April 21-23 at the North Mills River Recreation Area in Henderson County:

The weekend is open to women of all skill levels who want to learn more about fly fishing. The $125 registration fee covers instruction, fishing equipment, and camping for the weekend, and a light lunch, beverages, and snacks on Saturday. The three-day program is being offered through the Wildlife Commission’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) program.

Accommodations are at an outdoor campground, which includes a bathhouse with hot showers and restrooms. Participants should bring their own tents and equipment if they have them; however, space in one of two small group tents will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The weekend is broken down into five skill-building sessions. In the stream ecology session, participants will search for aquatic organisms using nets and kick seines to understand what type of flies work best for trout fishing. They will learn how to tie flies that mimic the organisms they find. In the basic equipment session, participants will learn about proper waders, wading shoes, vests and other items.

Other sessions include knot tying, fly casting, and lure presentation. Experienced instructors will demonstrate casting techniques and offer one-on-one instruction. On Sunday morning, participants will practice their newfound skills with a guided fishing trip on the North Fork Mills River.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited to 25 participants. Visit www.ncwildlife.org/bow for a registration form. To register or for more information, contact Gillen at bb.gillen@ncwildlife.org or 919-218-3638.