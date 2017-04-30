Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing announces the “Anyone Can Win Tournament”

Islamorada, June 17-18

Women, men and teens are invited to a non-intimidating fishing tournament with education June 17-18 in Islamorada, FL. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing organization, the tournament includes an hour of classes on offshore fishing at the Kickoff at Whale Harbor, followed by a day of fishing and friendly competition on Saturday. Prizes are presented upon the return of boats on Saturday at 3 pm. Participants can fish from their own boats or utilize the charters supplied by the organization. This tournament is perfect for novice anglers. This event is open to women, men and teens. Registration is $75 per angler. Prizes will be awarded for inshore and offshore species as well as releases.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including ACR Electronics, Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, and Fish Florida. Annual sponsors are Humminbird, Minn Kota, Freedom Boat Club, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Savage Gear/Okuma, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina, AFTCO/Guy Harvey, Future Angler Foundation, Seaguar, Power-Pole and Harbor Financial Services.

No equipment or fishing experience is necessary.

Other LLGF events include:

April 21-23 – South Florida Seminar Weekend

May 20-21 – Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekend

June 17-18 – Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win Tournament

July 29-30 – Homosassa Scalloping

Sept. 9-10 – Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine

Oct. 20-22 – Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada

Nov. 17-19 – Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure

International Adventures:

April 18-24 – Costa Rica

April 29-May 3 – Havana-Santiago Cuba

May 16-21 – Havana Cuba Fishing/Snorkeling

Contact: (954) 475-9068; email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com; website www.ladiesletsgofishing.com; Facebook www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing.