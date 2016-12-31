Ladies SW Florida Fishing

By Vicki Fisher

This past month was full of Holiday celebrations, friends and family, and all the joys of the season! I spent a lot of time enjoying the outdoors as our weather was beautiful and the humidity of summer has subsided.

With the month of January upon us, many people assume that fishing is not as good in January as other months. This depends on what one expects to catch. Subject to temporary cold fronts and strong winds, the fishing can be as good in January, as any other month. Many anglers prefer, and look forward to, the cooler water temperatures that bring in several species from the Gulf. The big sheepshead will be coming in to eat and spawn and are delicious to eat and a lot of fun to catch! I suggest using 10-15 lb. test braided line loaded with 30 lb. fluorocarbon leader. I like to use a #1 bait hook with a cut piece of shrimp. Place a small pinch weight about 6” above the hook to get your bait down. These fish are known for ‘stealing the bait’; so wait for a good tug before you try setting the hook! The best place to fish for the sheepshead is along the mangroves and pilings where there is plenty of current. The passes and cuts will provide you with larger sheepshead.

Another January favorite of mine to catch is the Spanish Mackerel. The mackerel should be here in good numbers and sizes. I enjoy catching them on my light tackle rigged with a ¼ oz. jig head under a popping cork loaded with a shrimp. It’s important to lengthen your leader to about 5’ length and use a 40 lb. monofilament as they have sharp teeth and are known for slapping and whacking your bait. They are usually found in 5-8 foot of water off the Sanibel Lighthouse Point to the south and as far north as Jug Creek Shoal just off Bokeelia. These fish are fast moving and will be in schools.

For those of you living on saltwater canals, the winter months also bring in the large schools of Crevalle Jacks who swim in large schools and come through early mornings scooping up the baitfish along the seawalls and under docks. It’s like clock work at our home, every morning between 8-9 I can hear them coming under the bridge popping the water and eating their morning fill of all the baitfish. I enjoy throwing a top water plug, such as a Bomber Badonk-a-Donk and they cannot resist a little action!

Until next month, this is First Mate Vicki Fisher, reminding you to keep your lines tight!