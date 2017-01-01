Lake Alfred / Auburndale / Winter Haven

Let’s Go Fishing!! January, February and March offers the best time of year for Speckled Perch. We are already getting good reports from all of our area lakes. As the weather continues to get colder . . The fishing gets better! Specs are responding best to Live Minnows, but using Chartreuse Jigs are also a good choice. Their movement seems to be coming into the grass line along the shore.

The South and North Winter Haven Chains and other area lakes are all showing signs of Bass starting to stage, so it’s best to fish along the shoreline . . not toward the shore. Baits of choice are Lipless Crank Baits, with my top recommendation still being the Booyah One Knocker in Royalty Color. I also recommend trying Critter Baits, like a Lizard or Crawl in White or various light colors . . Work them by flipping along the shore line.

No matter what the weather . . No matter what you’re after . . This is a great time of year to snag those big ones!!

Our 18th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments has now ended . . We’ll be back the first of April 2017 . . See you then!

WISHING YOU A BLESSED AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

