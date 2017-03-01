Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven

It’s **BASS SPAWNING SEASON**. Bass fishing in Polk County is at the top of its game right NOW!! The South and North Winter Haven Chains and Lake Alfred are offering the BEST fishing at this time. In the photo below . . Monte Goodman of “Central FL Bucket Mouths” is proudly displaying two nice Bass caught right here on Lake Alfred. If you’re looking for an excellent guide service here in Polk County, Monte is the man to call (863) 661-7226. We’re seeing many Bass in the 7-11 lb range and a lot of them are being caught using The Bass Assassin Boss Shiner Swim Baits in assorted colors. You can flip them with a jig head or work them well using a weighted swim bait hook . . whatever you feel most comfortable with. For another bait that “does the trick” we continue to recommend a proven favorite – the Booyah ½ oz. One Knocker in Royalty Color.

Reports on limits and nice size are still coming in on Spec fishing in our area. Blue Gill and Shell Crackers are also starting to come around. To find out where the current “hot spots” are . . Just give me a call or stop in. Many factors affect our lakes, but our local anglers do a great job of keeping me up-to-date on where the fish are and what baits are working best. Polk County is home to (554) beautiful lakes and offers some of the best fishing in Florida!! Don’t miss out . . Come out and enjoy a great time fishing our area. Remember. The best time to go fishing is when YOU can GO!!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments will be starting up again on April 6, 2017. Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat (1 or 2 man) and the tournaments run from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM each Thursday through the end of October. Call for additional information. All around great fun!! . . Plan to join us!! Submitted By: Ron Schelfo

Owner RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way • Lake Alfred, FL 33850

863-956-4990 • www.ronstacklebox.com

“Catch” my Weekly Fishing Report every Saturday (6-8 AM) on WFLA 970 AM