Lake Chatuge

by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 51-53 degrees, lake level: 7 feet below full pool, water clarity: clear.

Although we’ve been having some crazy weather, the bite has been good. The water temps are starting to climb, and in the back of some pockets were seeing 56 degree water. The largemouth are starting to move up in and around spawning flats and pockets. We’ve been targeting them with Alabama rigs, swimbaits and 2.5 crankbaits.

The spotted bass are also starting to move up around rocky points and bank lines that they will spawn on. I’ve been targeting them with a Strike King 6.5 finesse worm on a shaky head, 3/8oz PB/J jig and small critter baits. We’re just coming off a full moon and they should start moving up more with the warmer days ahead. Give us a call for some great fishing this spring.

Like this: Like Loading...