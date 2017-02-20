Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: mid 50’s, water level: 190.05 msl, clarity: river heavy stain, creeks dingy.

The heavy rains up north over the past few days have the river rising. Pumping at the dam has the river dirty, but the creeks are staying cleaner. The shore cover that has greened up with the extremely warm winter is now under water and holding baitfish. Bass are hitting shaky heads with short trick worms. Noisy baits are doing well. Frogs and topwater plugs are working as well.

Catfish are loving the dirty water. Cut bait on jugs are bringing in some great catches. I had a friend tell of one over 30 pounds he saw on a jug in the creek.

Crappie fishing is trying to get better as the creeks clear up. Use your fish finder and locate the trash piles on the creek ledges. Minnows on jigs is a good bet.

Bream are eating worms near overhangs and shore cover.

Be safe on the water and enjoy God’s great outdoors. God bless and good fishing.