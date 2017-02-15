Lake Jackson

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 52-58 degrees, lake level: full pool, water clarity: stained.

Jackson Lake will only get better as the month goes on and the warmer weather approaches. As the days get longer, the bass will start to make the transition to spawn. The bite has been great early, with spinnerbaits and crankbaits being the best lures of choice. Points should start to hold more fish as they are the highway to spawning areas. Find potential spawning flats with any point around and you should find bass holding there. Crankbaits are very good search baits. Once you find them, you can throw a shaky head to catch the inactive fish.

As the day warms up, you’ll see more fish making the move. These fish will be eating preparing for the bedding process. This time of year you can load the boat with bass and possibly catch a personal best. If you are wanting to learn a new technique, now is the time to do so, as the bass will hit just about anything they see. Take a child fishing so they too can enjoy the great outdoors.