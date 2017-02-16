Lake Jackson Fishing Forecast – February 2017

February fishing on Lake Jackson can be tricky. As daytime temperatures can reach well into the 70’s and just as quickly fall into the 30s, it’s important to know the water temperature to greatly improve your catch rate. Here’s how:

Florida sunshine is able to penetrate clear, shallow water prairie lakes, like Jackson, and warm them quickly. Although Jackson is clear, it has a dark bottom that absorbs heat, especially in pockets protected from the wind. By February, bass are ready to spawn in the south, all they need are the right conditions: this includes water temps in the 58-64 degree range, hard bottom (preferably sand,) and some type of cover, like scattered vegetation. Deep water nearby is always a bonus because this allows bass to move back and forth quickly as cold nighttime temperatures push bass out to deeper water.

If water temperatures are in the low 50’s, its likely bass will not be sitting on beds, so finding those spawning areas with deep water access is a pretty good place to start. Depths will vary, but the 4’ to 8’ range is best. Reaction baits like a Rattling Rogue jerk bait or lipless crank bait, fished quickly, can be deadly. Always watch for bait activity, this is a good sign bass are present.

If water temps are closer to 60 degrees and it’s a calm sunny day, look for shallow water action early. Bass will have most likely stayed shallow all night. The sun warms the shallow flats quickly making both bait and bass very active.

Not all bass spawn at the same time. Other places to find bass in February include deep water, with bottom grass or anything that makes a point.

It’s still a little early yet for bream fishermen, but crappie fishermen love February. Crappie spawn in cooler water than bass. Similar conditions are needed for the crappie to spawn, so look for hard bottom, cover, and 55 degree water temps. Minnows are the best bait, fished on a long pole, dipped around brush or lily pads. For those that prefer to cast for these tasty guys, try a 1/16oz jig head tipped with a curly tail grub. Fish this in the same areas, you’ll be surprised how effective it is.

So until next month, be safe have fun and ALWAYS wear a life jacket while boating!

