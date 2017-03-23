by Capt David Hare

Alex City Guide Service

April of 2017 should be awesome fishing as it has in past years on Lake Martin. Weather for the most part is as pretty as it gets! Dogwoods along with other trees and shrubs are blooming, the grass is getting green and the fish are turned on.

April for us brings on earlier departure times and one of the few times we offer late afternoon trips too, because the trophy bite is good pretty much all day!

As for stripers, you should use some of the largest live bait you can get your hands on this month. The slow approach or a faster approach both will work this month. Fish any and all channels and creeks regardless of where they are located, because it’s the time of year that there is hardly any dead water when it comes to catching!

Pier light fishing this month will also be producing very well.

Along with some of the best fishing comes rising lake levels, which produces a lot of loose floating debris. That said, as always, you really need to have a watchful eye for this debris.

Yes folks, April on Lake Martin is an absolute no brainer when it comes to wondering if you should go fishing or not!

As always, we are booking trips and you can reach me by calling 256-401-3089. Until next time, tight Lines.

