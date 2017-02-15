by Capt David Hare

Sitting here trying to figure out what will be happening in March can be a bit tricky, bit I’ll tell you what should be happening based on past years of guiding here and living on this lake.

March is a month that you could find stripers on most any part of the lake, however, some of my favorite places in March are in the creek channels for example, but not limited to, Elkhatchee, Blue Creek, Big Sandy and others. Creeks do not hold all the stripers by no means, but for me they produce very well. The next several weeks (12-14 weeks) you can have lots of fun fishing creeks for trophy size stripers. In fact, a couple years back on March 13th one of our guides boated a record 52 pounder at the mouth of a creek channel. That same day we had several fish in the 30 to 40 pound range. That being said, March produces monsters.

I know, I know, I haven’t told you what to fish with or how. It’s no secret that we (Alex City Guide Service) specialize in live bait fishing, which for most people is a very challenging way to fish due to catching shad and not to even mention being able to keep them alive. So what you can do is go out and catch some bream on a hook and line, keep them alive and go right then and fish them on planer boards in these areas. Take your time, be patient, work creek areas and you just might be surprised at what you catch.

That sounds like a lot of work, time and trouble. Well, that’s when you just pick up the phone and call me to book a trip of a lifetime. We are considered the go-to guide service on Lake Martin, and year after year we entertain thousands of clients and produce some of the best catches in the South.

For you anglers who want to learn techniques to be able to catch stripers on most any striper lake, we have a seminar here locally on March 25, 2017. This seminar is going to focus on live and artificial baits, locating fish, planer boarding, downlines, trolling, tackle, rigs and rigging, gear, electronics training and more. Capt. Cefus McRae of Nuts & Bolts of Fishing, Capt. Mack Farr of the popular Capt. Mac umbrella rigs and tackle and Capt. David Hare, owner and guide of Alex City Guide Service on Lake Martin, are going to be giving presentations. This seminar is a must for the novice and an eye opener for the most advanced striper fisherman. It starts at 9:00 am and ends at 3:00 pm. Lunch is included along with door prize drawings. It’s a no brainer when you get all this with only a $75.00 admission fee.

For reservations and more info contact Capt. Cefus McRae by logging onto Nuts & Bolts of Fishing 2017 Seminar Series. Seminar will be held rain or shine inside the Alexander City Sports Plex Cabin in Alexander City, AL.

Until next time, tight lines!