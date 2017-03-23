by Mark Smith

Lake Oconee is full with the water clear on the south end, stained up the lake, and the water temperature is 59-62 degrees.

Striper fishing is good. The fish are starting to move to the dam. Live bait (bass minnows) have been the best bait over the past week. There are still some fish in the river bend area of the lake. Use your Lowrance to locate the schools of bait and the stripers will be close by. Live bait and spoons are working to catch these fish.

Crappie fishing is good. The fish are moving into the creeks. Long lining jigs over the fish will produce good catches. Spider rigging will also catch some fish. Some of the bigger fish are starting to show up in the rivers.

To book a great spring trip on Lake Oconee, call Captain Mark Smith, Reel Time Guide Service at 404-803-0741 or at reeltime@bellsouth.net.

