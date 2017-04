by Chad Smith

Crappie fishing has been good over the last week trolling deep coves real close from the shallow spawning areas! The bite was tough for a few weeks with all the crazy weather we have had but has significantly improved! Double 1/16th and double 3/32nd jigs trolled at .9-1 mph has been the key! The crappie are within 7 feet from the bottom! There are a lot of good fish in the mix! Look for this bite to continue on into May as well! 30-40 fish a day is common right now!