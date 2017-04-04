Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – April

The bass and crappie bite has remained pretty steady despite the weather conditions being all over the board. The crappie bite is winding down for the season. This year the weather is a lot different at this time with our warmer winter months, so don’t delay in booking your last minute guided crappie trip. The bass spawn is still going strong and should continue into the month of May. If you’ve always wanted to learn the newest techniques for catching bass with lures or perhaps learn to flip and pitch a bait into a small opening, now is a good time to fish the big O.

Most successful days on the water have been using a variety of lures like senkos; swim jigs; flipping/pitching creature-style lures; soft plastics cranking them on top and through vegetation with frogs and swimbaits. We also guarantee some spinner baits and rattle traps for when the bass come up schooling. Plastic lure colors for bass can be June bug; watermelon/red; pumpkin/ pepper; watermelon seed; redshad and black/blue.

Areas to try for bass have been around the Harney Pond area such as the Monkey box; Dyess Ditch and Horse Island. Some areas along the Observation Shoal and Dupree bar area as well as the points of Rita and Kreamer Island. Areas around the Kissimmee River such as Kings Bar; the pass; Cody’s Cove and Eagle Bay areas will produce.

To book your next fun-filled and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee call Capt. Angie at 863-228-7263 or check out her website www.southfloridabassfishing.com to see more information on booking your trip, up-todate customer pictures and their catches, hotel information, tollfree number to obtain your Florida freshwater fishing license etc