Lake Okeechobee Forecast – February

Bass and crappie fishing since early December has been on the upswing mainly due to the cooler air temps coming from the North, lowering the water temperature for the bass and crappie spawn which will continue with each coming month. Specks in Okeechobee last through late springtime. In fact, April of last year offered some of the biggest crappie of the season. For those of you who do not know, new fishing regulations for the State of Florida have been in effect since July, 2016. Check local rules.

I’m often asked by customers, “When is the best time to fish the big O for big bass”? It isn’t just a simple answer but bass fishing here during the winter months can be a key time to increase your chances of landing that big bass. The best answer is twofold, keep checking the weather leading up to your planned time of fishing and try and gear it around either the full or new moon phases.

As for the crappie bite, the colder temperatures will not affect them nearly as much as bass. Areas to try launching on the South-End: parts of Kreamer/Rita Islands; Tree-house area; East-wall and parts of Observation Shoal. Launching North: Horney pond/ Dyess ditch parts of Kings Bar; around Henry Creek and parts of J&S. While in Okeechobee, be sure to stop by the Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters store, they have the largest selection of lures on hand they also have live-bait (shiners/minnows) available; clothing, rods/reels and boating accessories. To book your fun-filled, productive day crappie or bass fishing on Lake Okeechobee call Capt. Angie at 863-228-7263 or email angie@ southfloridabassfishing.com or visit www.southfloridabassfishing.com.