by Paul Tyre

Water temperature: 61 degrees, lake level: full pool, lake clarity: stained to muddy.

The bass have started to move into shallow waters all over the lake in order to spawn and have been hitting a variety of different lures. There have been some bedding bass in the clear backwater areas, and they have been biting swim jigs like a 3/8 ounce Strike King Tour Grade Swim Jig in Green Pumpkin rigged with a Strike King Caffeine Shad. The grass lines in 6′ to 8′ of water have been producing some nice bass on vibrating jigs like a Strike King Pure Poison. This little jig attracts bass by making a vibration that bass can feel in the murky water.

We have been seeing some huge hybrids and stripers being caught by the fishermen who want a good fight. They are using umbrella rigs with great success.

Nice limits of crappie have been coming across the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge. They are starting to bed and are being caught with jigs and minnows. They are of nice size and just waiting to be caught.

Catfish have been plentiful and big as evidenced by Mr. Smokie Wilson’s catch last month. We think the biggest one weighed at least 35 pounds.

Springtime on Lake Seminole is awesome for bass fishing. To schedule a fishing trip, contact Paul Tyre at (850) 264-7534.