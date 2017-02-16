Lake Seminole Fishing Forecast – February 2017

Lake conditions: 2’ above pool, clear to muddy and 66 degrees

Bass fishing has been excellent! The bass have grouped up in schools all over the lake as they feed up for the winter. With the mild winter we’ve had, the lake still has an abundance of grass, which has made the conditions perfect for a lipless crankbait. To find the bass, I like to fish parallel down the grass line at a fast pace casting a Strike King Red Eye Shad Tungsten 2-Tap in chrome/blue, in 8- to 10-feet of water until I catch a couple; then slow down and work the area more methodically. Spinnerbaits have been very productive because in the grass too. A good one to try is a Strike King Premiere Plus spinnerbait in 3/8 oz. double willow in blue shad color for clear water, and in chartreuse for stained to muddy water. One reason I like these spinnerbaits is that the head design allows it to come through the grass more efficiently.

The stripers and hybrids have been biting very well with some reaching over 20 pounds. I’ve been successful using a Strike King Tour Grade Titanium umbrella-rig, with 1/4 ounce swimbait jig heads rigged with Swim-n-Caffeine-Shad baits in pearl/white.

The crappie are bunched up in 8- to 10-feet of water and are biting extremely well on jigs and minnows.

To schedule a fishing trip or to get up-to-date lake conditions, please give me a call at (850)264-7534 or email me at paultyrefishing@yahoo.com.

CAPT. PAUL TYRE

